Lindell Edward Hagen, 70, of Brighton, died on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at River Crossing in Alton. He was born on February 22, 1951 in Alton to the late Everett and Lucille (Nolte) Hagen.
Lindell spent his 30-year career at O-I Glass and later Spectrulite Consortium where he served as supervisor.
He enjoyed bird hunting, boating and attending local high school sporting events as well as auto races. He cherished spending time with his family, and in his later years took up antiquing.
He is survived by three sons, Brad (Tana) Hagen of Sturgeon, MO, Daniel (Natalie) Hagen of Chicago, IL, and Samuel Hagen of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren, Tyler (Samantha) Pingleton, Thomas Hagen, Michael Hagen, and Vance Hagen; two great grandchildren, Blake Pingleton and Waylon Hagen; partner, Deborah Griffen; siblings, Lambert (Naomi) Hagen, Shirlene (Fred) Roberts, David (Susan) Hagen, and Duane (Chris) Hagen.
Lindell was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Lucille; sister Diane and her husband Ronnie Pruitt.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm until the time of funeral service at 6 pm on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Cremation rites have been accorded and will follow services. Private family burial will be at St. Dennis Cemetery in Shipman at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Southwestern Booster Club.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lindell Edward Hagen, please visit our floral store.