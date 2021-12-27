obit stock

Linda Sue Wangler, 73, of Nutwood, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Surviving are :
Four Children:   Chandra Eckert of Nutwood
                          Pauline Scott of Fieldon
                          Billy Joe Wangler Jr. of Nutwood
                          Roger Wangler of Nutwood
10 Grandchildren   Seven Great Grandchildren
Sisters:               Brenda Bailey of Brighton
                           Nadine Gress of Nutwood
Brothers:             Roger Ontis of Elsah
                           Walter "Frosty" Ontis of Rosedale
 
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at Rosedale United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Rosedale  Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Rosedale United Methodist Church.