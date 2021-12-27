Linda Sue Wangler, 73, of Nutwood, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Surviving are :
Four Children: Chandra Eckert of Nutwood
Pauline Scott of Fieldon
Billy Joe Wangler Jr. of Nutwood
Roger Wangler of Nutwood
10 Grandchildren Seven Great Grandchildren
Sisters: Brenda Bailey of Brighton
Nadine Gress of Nutwood
Brothers: Roger Ontis of Elsah
Walter "Frosty" Ontis of Rosedale
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at Rosedale United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Rosedale United Methodist Church.