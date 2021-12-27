Linda Marie (Davis) Burton, 62, died at 8:05 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on March 12, 1959, and was the fourth of six children born to Claude J. "Buzz" and Rita Margaret (Schleeper) Davis.
Growing up she loved spending time with her siblings, whether it was riding bikes around the neighborhood, playing ball in the yard, or a game of hide and seek until dark.
A lifelong resident of Jerseyville, Linda attended Holy Ghost Catholic Grade School, and was devoted to her Catholic faith her entire life. She graduated in 1977 from Jersey Community High School, and as a result of her love of dance, she was a member of the Panther Pom Squad.
Of her many talents, Linda was an extraordinary crafter. Whether it was sewing, painting or flower arranging, she could do it all, and her creations still being enjoyed by many today.
She met the love of her life, Greg Burton, while in high school, and the two married on April 24, 1976 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville. Together they were blessed with 45 years of marriage and the complete joy of raising their four daughters. Their commitment to each other was a true testament of their love and devotion to one another, as well as to their families.
Linda was a hands-on-Mom, who placed her daughter's wants and needs before her own, and they were the light of her life. She enjoyed participating in whatever her daughters were interested in at the time, and chose to stay at home to care for them.
While doing so, she also provided in home child care for many other area families.
She later attended night school at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, and later began working with the Jersey Community Unit School District 100 as a Computer Instruction Facilitator. She thoroughly enjoyed her job and was so disappointed when her health necessitated her retirement.
Over the past 18 years, Linda has been blessed with eight grandchildren. She spent as much time with the as possible and loved attending each of their sporting events, dance recitals and dance competitions. Her grandchildren were her whole world, and they enjoyed spending time at Greg and Linda’s home. The pantry was always full of goodies and they had so much playing games, Slap Jack being among their favorites, and catching up and being spoiled.
Linda will be best remembered for her total love and devotion to her family, her deep faith, and her tenacious fight against many health obstacles. She never quit, and always remained upbeat and a powerful influence on those she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Burton of Jerseyville; her four daughters and sons in-law, Carrie and Ryan Decker of Grafton, Kristen and Phillip Hunter of Fieldon, Lindsy and John Phillips of Jerseyville, and Dana and Brent Fitzgibbons of Jerseyville; her eight grandchildren, who were the sunshine in her life (and they can verify, as she would repeatedly sing "You Are My Sunshine" to them) Trenton and Jaron Decker, Haley and Allie Hunter, Anna and Aiden Phillips, and Grant and Taylor Fitzgibbons; two sisters, Christine "Tina" Davis of Jerseyville and Mary Murphy of Golden Eagle; two brothers and sisters in-law, Rick and Terri Davis of Shipman and Tim and Ginger Davis of Jerseyville; a sister in-law, Beth Davis of Jerseyville, and two brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Larry and Linda Burton of Grafton and Raymond and Barbara Burton of Alton; along with eleven nieces, seven nephews and their spouses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John C. Davis; a niece, Jennifer (Davis) Cundiff; a great niece, Madison Cundiff; a brother in-law, Dwight Murphy; and her father in-law and mother in-law, Harry and Ethel (Hotz) Burton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where a Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.
She will be laid to rest in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to either St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville or Jersey Community District 100 Foundation.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.