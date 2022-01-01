Linda Louise Hewlett, 74, formerly of Jerseyville, died at 10:18 p.m., Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Health Center in Mt. Vernon.
She was born on September 17, 1947, in Grafton, one of six children born to the late William and Hazel (Brady) O’Neal.
Linda grew up in Alton and on October 6, 1981, she married William Dale Hewlett. The couple made their home in Jerseyville for many years, where they raised their daughter, and shared in 37 years of marriage prior to his death on February 6, 2019.
Linda was devout in her faith and was a longtime and loyal member of Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville. She enjoyed cross stitching in her younger years and serving as the go to family babysitter for her nieces and nephews, many of whom considered her their “bonus mom”. In her later years, you could find her joining any and every Facebook group imaginable and staying on top of conversations in them all.
Above all else, Linda was fiercely devoted to her family and would do anything for those in need. When you met Linda, you were instantly drawn to her sweet demeanor and greeted with her warm, big smile. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she thoroughly enjoyed watching Ghost Adventures with her great grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Becky and Danny Waters Jr. of Panama; 2 grandchildren, Scott (Kaylee) Hewlett of Alton and Elizabeth Madison of Panama; three great grandchildren, Jessie, Nicole and Skarlett Hewlett; a sister, Mary Arlene Yost of Godfrey; as well as two brothers and a sister in-law, Michael and Melva O’Neal of Rosewood Heights and Douglas O’Neal of Alton.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick O’Neal and a sister, Peggy Board.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. until time of funeral services at 4 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Private interment will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com