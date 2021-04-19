Linda Lou Layman, 77, passed away at 8:07 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family, at her home in Jerseyville.
She was born in Fargo, North Dakota on December 30, 1943, one of six children born to the late Harry Earl Johnson Jr. and Lucille (Murrey) Johnson.
Linda grew up in Southern California, graduating with the Class of 1962 from Lakewood High School. Shortly after graduation, she began working for Rockwell International and continued through the company’s transition to Boeing, retiring as an Executive Secretary in Human Resources after 40 years.
She married Donald Layman on December 23, 1972 in Anaheim, California and together their marriage has been blessed with 48 years. Don and Linda resided in California for many years, prior to relocating to Jerseyville in 2001.
Linda worked for a period of time at the Jerseyville McDonalds, where she made many lasting friendships. She was a gifted cook, and enjoyed nothing more than surrounding herself with her family. The love she had for her grandchildren was indescribable and the title of “Granny” was one she wore proudly. She was their cheerleader and boasted about their accomplishments at any opportunity, but also wasn’t afraid to correct them when she felt they were steering down the wrong path. Her door was always open, and was a common gathering place for the family and their friends, even to this day.
Surviving are her husband, Don Layman of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Eric and Miriam Winder of Decatur; two daughters, Michelle Fraley and her companion, Harold Hardwick and Jessica Layman, all of Jerseyville; thirteen grandchildren, Danielle Taylor, Curtis (Stephanie) Winder, Donald (Stacy) Winder, Lyndee (Kevin) Bell, Natasha (Robbie) Noll, Eric (Ellie) Winder, Carmyn Streich, Terrah Winder, Kasidee Elliott, Logan Elliott, Jacob Detto, Joseph Velarde and Kylie Roady; fourteen great grandchildren; as well as a sister and brother in-law, Sandra and Jim Oldfield of Hesperia, California.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Elliott; three brothers, Eldred Johnson, Harry Earl Johnson III and Gordon Johnson; as well as a sister, Pamela Johnson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday with Father Martin Smith officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton, in care of the funeral home.