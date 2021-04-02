Linda Lee Edwards, 67, died peacefully with family by her side at 8:40 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home in Bunker Hill. Born June 21, 1953 in Carrollton, she was the daughter of Loyd E. and Lottie Mae (Sullivan) Albert. Linda retired from Beverly Farm in Godfrey. Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Eardley (Craig) of Bunker Hill and Stacy Mashedi (Emmanuel) of Godfrey, four grandchildren, Lane Zobrist, Clayton Zobrist (Haylee Mize), Brayden Smith, and Savannah Edwards. Also surviving are her siblings, Cheryl Darr of Brighton, Keota Emery (Jay) of Bunker Hill and Kevin Albert (Kim) of Piasa. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Casey Dale Edwards and a sister, Nancy Slightom. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Shipman Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Bunker Hill Food Pantry. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Social Security commissioner: Accurate delivery of stimulus funds is top priority
- Teen charged with attempted murder, kidnapping
- Andrew Dwitt Isringhausen
- Police seek robber who struck senior citizen at Glen Carbon Walmart
- Stuart working to reverse increase in trailer registration fees
- State troopers to conduct roadside checks in Jersey and Macoupin counties
- Walker criticizes Goins’ campaign ties to proposed Sunnybrook development
- Roy “Alex” Gibson
- Walker responds to alderman’s document release, reiterates opposition to Sunnybrook development
- Research shows link between alcohol consumption, oral health problems