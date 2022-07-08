Linda Isringhausen

Linda Sue Isringhausen, 77, died at 9:45 p.m., Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis County, Missouri.
She was born in Hardin, Illinois on May 12, 1945, the daughter of the late Alphonse and Margaret (Barth) Buchanan.
She grew up in Calhoun County, and was a 1963 graduate of Calhoun High School in Hardin. She was employed as an Activity Director at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home, and eventually retired as an assembler from Cope Plastics in Alton.
She married Roger Isringhausen on April 4, 1964 at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin, and together they shared 58 years together and the joys of raising their two sons.
For many years, they raised their two boys on their farm in Ruyle Township in Jersey County, before moving to the Fieldon area. As time moved on, they decided to move into Jerseyville. Regardless of where she called home, Linda enjoyed being outdoors, maintaining her lawn and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed snowmobiling, whether it be here locally or their many trips to Wisconsin.
Surviving are her husband, Roger Isringhausen of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Kevin and Amber Isringhausen of Jerseyville; six grandchildren, Bradley Isringhausen, Bree Wattigny, Scott Isringhausen, Sheridan Jackson, Jared Isringhausen, and Derek Isringhausen; numerous great grandchildren; a sister, Alice Gallegos of Colorado; and two brothers and a sister in-law, Terry Buchanan of Hardin and Jim and Sherri Chappelear of Galena, Missouri.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Isringhausen on Sept. 10, 2018; and a brother, Jack Chappelear.
Per her wishes, no public services will be held, and private burial will take place in Fieldon Cemetery.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.
