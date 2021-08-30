Linda Anderson, 74, passed away at 8:25 pm on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.
She was born on May 22, 1947 in Alton, IL to Carl and (Robinette) Belangee.
She married Charles "Joe" Anderson on November 23, 1968 which was her childhood sweetheart.
Linda taught in the Bethalto School District for 32 years during which time she also ran the DARE program. She retired in 2005 from teaching and then took care of her four grandchildren.
She loved to travel with friends and family but most of all she loved spending time fishing with Joe and her kid and grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Joe; two Daughters, Lori (Rich) Friedel and Leslie (Ricky) Reams of Bethalto, IL, two granddaughters, Carli Jo Collins and Allison Friedel, four grandsons, Nathan Friedel, Alex Collins, Austin Reams, and Alex Reams.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Belangee, mother-in-law, Jean W. Anderson, one brother, George H. Belangee, one nephew, Michael Belangee.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of funeral services at 1:00 pm Wednesday September 1, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Bethalto, Illinois with Pastor Tim Drury officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the Upward Youth Basketball Program.
