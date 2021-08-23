Lincoln Wilson Holmes, 41, died at 12:12 a.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Franklin County, Missouri.
He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on November 10, 1979. Lincoln grew up in Jerseyville, and graduated in 1998 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville.
He began working alongside his father installing satellite dishes throughout the area, and continued that line of work throughout the years. He had a heart of gold, with a contagious smile. He was a hard worker, a good Dad, and was known to occasionally binge watch episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show".
Surviving are his parents, Toni Rae (Sevier) and Greg Norman of Jerseyville; his four children, Gavin Holmes and Mason Holmes, both of White Hall and Lillie Holmes and Lannie Holmes, both of Jerseyville; three sisters and two brothers in-law, Heather and Willie Grogan of Branson, Missouri, Ciara Holmes of Boston, Massachusetts and Ashley and Brock Fleming of Henryville, Indiana; three brothers, Lucas Holmes, and his companion, Paige Walker of Alton, Billy Wellman, and his companion, Samantha Diaz of Alton, and Adam Norman of Alton; grandparents, Ken Sevier, and his companion, Ruth McCowen, of Deming, New Mexico and Betty Norman of Jerseyville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Gerald Holmes; and his grandparents, Wilson and Cleo Holmes and Shirley Sevier.
Private family services will be held with burial to take place in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In honor of Lincoln's love for sports, memorials may be given to the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department, in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
