Liese Anne Dodd, 22, formerly of Jerseyville, was a beautiful young woman in all respects, whose life was tragically taken, along with the life of her unborn child, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The tremendous outpouring of grief testifies to the light she brought during her life – a light that somehow still shines during these dark days.
Liese was a happy go-lucky young daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, friend and mother to-be. She touched so many lives with her warm heart and her smile that could light up any room.
Due in late July, Liese and her family were eagerly anticipating the arrival of her daughter, who she lovingly referred to as “baby bean”.
Liese’s all too brief journey of life began on August 14, 1999 in Alton, Illinois where she was welcomed into the world by her loving mom Heidi (Zippmann) Noel.
She graduated with the Class of 2017 from Jersey Community High School and was a hard working and welcoming face to her customers at Dairy Queen and most recently, Nick’s Pancake House, both in Jerseyville.
From a young age, Liese held a very special place in her heart for animals. Rather than asking for gifts, on her 10th birthday, Liese organized a fundraiser for Riverbend Humane Society. She enjoyed the peace and serenity that a nice cruise down the road provided to her. Anyone who knew her can attest that if Liese was around, regardless of the occasion, the opportunity would be well documented with countless photos – photos and memories that will now be held close and treasured for years to come.
Liese would have made a wonderful mother, the love she had for her cousins was extraordinary, and she loved spoiling them and spending time with them as often as possible.
Surviving are Liese’s mother and step-father and Baby Bean’s soon to be grandparents, Heidi and Mike Noel of Jerseyville; Liese’s paternal grandmother and Baby Bean’s soon to be great grandmother, Carol Dodd of Alton; Liese’s sister and Baby Bean’s soon to be aunt, Shelbi Dodd of Brighton; Liese’s aunts and Baby Bean’s soon to great-aunts, Ramona (Dave) McConnell of Cotopaxi, Colorado, Karin Zippmann of Castle Rock, Colorado, Ranita (Bill) Jones of Four Seasons, Missouri, Christel (Walt) Roberts of Hillside, Pennsylvania; Liese’s uncles and Baby Bean’s soon to be great-uncles, Reimund (Julie) Zippman of Godfrey and Kenny (Melissa) Dodd of Alton; seven cousins; seven cousins-once removed; along with many dear friends and extended family members.
Liese and “baby bean” were welcomed to their eternal home by Liese’s maternal grandparents and Baby Bean’s great-grandparents, Ralf and Lieselotto Zippmann; Liese’s uncle and Baby Beans great uncle, Joseph Dodd; Liese’s paternal grandfather and Baby Bean’s great grandfather, James Dodd Sr. and Liese’s father and Baby Bean’s grandfather, James “Jimmy” Dodd Jr.
Liese and her unborn child left this earth too tragically and too early for any of us to understand. Albeit unbearably painful, we must believe that Liese and baby bean are still among us surrounding us with their love. Your memories will live in our hearts and you will never be forgotten.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. On the day in which Liese had planned be joined by family and friends for her baby shower, the family also extends an invitation for all to join them once again on Sunday, June 26 beginning at 5 p.m. at Brossio Tavern in Jerseyville for a Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville, in honor of Liese’s love of animals; or to Oasis Women’s Center in Alton, to further assist victims of domestic violence.
