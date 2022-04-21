Lesley Lee Harrelson, 77, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital.
He was born on August 26, 1944, in Alton, to the late Joe and Evelyn (O’Connell) Harrelson.
Lee married Lois Jean Strohbeck on November 6, 1964, in Fosterburg. Together they have two children Robert (Joanne) Harrelson and Janet (Charles) Brim; four grandchildren Nicole (Ken) Walker, Matthew Harrelson, Charlie Brim, and Ashley Brim; three great grandchildren Victor Van Horn, Kayla Van Horn, and Noah Walker; sister in law Annie Harrelson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Evelyn; brother Lynn Harrelson.
Lee retired from SIU Edwardsville in 1999. He was a plumber by trade and was a member of the Pipefitters Local 553. Lee was a devoted husband and father with high morals and work ethic. He was a skilled craftsman, sharing his talents with others. Lee was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, and camping. Post retirement, Lee and Lois wintered in Florida. He could often be found communing with nature at his cabin.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at noon on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com