Leonardo Cervantes, 77, died at 9:13 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home in Jerseyville, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born in Joliet, Illinois on July 3, 1945, one of seven children born to the late Primitivo and Jessie (Gusman) Cervantes.
Leonardo graduated with the Class of 1963 from Joliet Central High School and later enlisted with the United States Army, serving our Country honorably from 1965-1968.
While stationed at the former Nike Missile Base at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, he met the love of his life, Wilma Pauline “Bonnie” Towell. Leonardo and Bonnie were married on December 30, 1966 at Grafton United Methodist Church. Together, they share in 46 years of marriage and the joys of their two children and five grandchildren, prior to her death on April 30, 2012.
Leonardo began his long and proud career with Conoco-Phillips in Wood River in 1977 and after 34 years of service, retired in 2011 as an Operating Engineer.
Leonardo enjoyed spending time watching movies and will be fondly remembered as a man of devotion. He was a devout and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Grafton, where he volunteered countless hours to various church functions and was actively involved in Bible Camp and served as the church Treasurer for 30 years. He was also fiercely devoted to his family and treasured each and every moment he shared with them all, most especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, Michael Cervantes of Jerseyville; a daughter and son in-law, Sara and Matthew Fessler of Grafton; five grandchildren, Alyssa (John) Siefert of Lewisville, Texas, Jordan (Christine) Cervantes of Jerseyville and Ethan, Aaron and Alexander Fessler of Grafton; four brothers and their spouses, Victor and Barb Cervantes, Paul Cervantes, Richard and Sue Cervantes and David and Donna Cervantes; as well as a sister, Marie Albert.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Cervantes.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Grafton with Pastor William Hendricks officiating.
Burial will follow at the Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.
Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Grafton, in care of the funeral home.
