Leona Green

Leona Theresa “Nonie” (Heitzig) Green, 96, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.
Nonie was born on October 16, 1925 at the Heitzig Home Place in Fieldon to the late Joseph A. and Mary K. (Schmieder) Heitzig.
She attended St. Mary’s School in Westwoods for eight years and High School for one year in Fieldon and finished out the remaining three years of High School at Jersey Community High School where she graduated with the Class of 1944.
Following her graduation, she began working for Fleming Oil Company and later the International Shoe Factory in Jerseyville. Nonie married Adrian “Bill” Green Jr. on February 12, 1947 at St. Mary’s Westwood Catholic Church in Fieldon. Bill and Nonie started their family and she became a dedicated and loving stay at home Mom. After 34 years of marriage, Bill preceded her in death on November 22, 1981. Shortly following, she was blessed with a job at Jersey State Bank in Jerseyville, in January of 1982. She loved her work and visiting with the customers, and garnered the title of “President of Drive-Up”, which was her favorite place to be. Nonie became a fixture at the bank, and a “favorite” of its loyal customers throughout her nearly 35 years with the financial institution, prior to her retirement at the age of 85.
From a young age, Nonie was instilled with the values of a strong Catholic Faith. She was a very active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, volunteering countless hours to various church functions and dinners to keep St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School a thriving school for her family and community.
Growing up as part of a large family, Nonie also demonstrated a strong commitment and love for family. She couldn’t get enough of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anyone who knew Nonie, family and friends alike, can attest that she was always ready for a friendly and competitive game of cards. She enjoyed her trips to the Casino, and was thrilled when she would get 4 deuces on her poker machine.
Nonie also enjoyed traveling, and enjoyed to trips to of course, Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as Minnesota, London, Florida and Wisconsin. While she certainly enjoyed being able to experience various parts of the country, it was the memories she created with her family on these trips that she treasured most of all.
Surviving are two daughters and sons in-law, Mary Kay and Don Allen of Jerseyville and Barb and Bruce Olmsted of Dow; three sons and their spouses, Mike and Robin Green, Billy and Trish Green and Tom and Lisa Green, all of Grafton; fourteen grandchildren, Kathy (Mike) Strachan of Chicago, Mark (Lindsay) Allen of Jerseyville, Julie Olmsted of Jerseyville, Michael (Katelyn) Green of Troy, Missouri, Pat (Katie) Green of Jerseyville, Keith (Clara) Green of Dow, Justin (Hannah) Green of Jerseyville, Beeg (Maggie) Green of Godfrey, Jimmy (Erin) Green of Jerseyville, Jacob (Haley) Green of Downers Grove, Nick Green and Matt Green, both of Grafton; fifteen great grandchildren, Luke Strachan, Rylee and Corinne Allen, Emersyn, Everly and Elowynn Olmsted, Nolan, Sydney and Lane Fox, Mason, Cameryn, Adrian, Ella and Blakely Green.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Nonie was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Allen; six brothers and their spouses, Cletus and Mary Heitzig, Vincent and Doris Heitzig, Henry Heitzig and his spouses, Helen and Bernice Heitzig, Bernard and Eleanor Heitzig, Aloys and Mary Lou Heitzig and Joseph and Leona Heitzig, four sisters and their spouses, Katherine Heitzig, Mary Heitzig, Mary Margaret and Max Nowak, and a sister in infancy; her father in-law and mother in-law, Adrian and Marguerite Green; as well as a sister in-law and brother in-law, Rosemary and Stuart Kadell.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. The family will lead a Rosary Service at 7 p.m., and all are welcome to join them in prayer for Nonie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville with a luncheon to immediately follow at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com