Lela Johnson, 89, passed away at 5:40pm on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Jerseyville Manor. She was born on May 7, 1932, in Fieldon, Illinois, the daughter of the late Wesley and Mildred (Wiist) Healey. She married Richard J. Johnson on November 28, 1953, in Jerseyville, and he preceded her in death on January 12, 2018. Survivors include her children and their spouses: Jane and Jerry Platto of Jerseyville, Eric and Lynne Johnson of Edwardsville, Laura and Dan Cloninger of Alton, eleven grandchildren: Audrey Bear and her husband: Zach, Allison (Rob Timmermeier) Swan, April Sheppard and her husband: Adam, Matthew Platto, Aaron Johnson and his wife: Claire, Evan (fiance’ Christina) Johnson, Nicholas (Gretchen) Johnson, Elizabeth Mauer and her husband: Arthur, Annie Radcliff and her husband: Tony, Danielle McCann and her husband: Dustin, Andrew Cloninger and his wife: Lacy, fourteen great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Lela graduated with honors as a Registered Nurse from the Alton Memorial School of Nursing in 1953. Lela was formerly employed as a nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital, the State Hospital, and was the plant nurse at Laclede prior to going to work and retiring from Amoco where she was their plant nurse. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in East Alton where she sang in the choir, was active with Awana, and participated in the American Baptist Woman’s Convention. She was a member of the Alton Memorial Nurse’s Alumni Association.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Juanita Eyers, Evelyn Stumpe, Hazel Johnston, and an infant sister.
In honor of Lela on her 90th birthday, a memorial celebration of her life will be held from 12pm to 3pm on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Riverbend Humane Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.
