Larry Kenneth Berry, 84, of Jerseyville, died at 11:09 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023 at his residence.

Surviving are:

Sons: Gregory Berry of Jerseyville

Christopher Berry of Jerseyville

Seven Grandchildren

Sisters: Carole Terpening of Carrollton

Marilyn Daniels of Carrollton

Brother: Paul Thomas Berry of Jerseyville

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at Kane Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Kane Baptist Church.