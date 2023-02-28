Larry Kenneth Berry, 84, of Jerseyville, died at 11:09 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023 at his residence.
Surviving are:
Sons: Gregory Berry of Jerseyville
Christopher Berry of Jerseyville
Seven Grandchildren
Sisters: Carole Terpening of Carrollton
Marilyn Daniels of Carrollton
Brother: Paul Thomas Berry of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at Kane Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Kane Baptist Church.