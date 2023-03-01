Larry Berry

Larry Kenneth Berry, 84, died at 11:09 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023 at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born in Champaign, Illinois on August 14, 1938, and was the son of Kenneth C. and Garnet (Smith) Berry. His family moved to Kane when he was a young boy, and he graduated in 1956 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville.
He served his country honorably with the United States Marines, and was active with the Robert Wendle Marine Corp League.
He possessed a gift of gab, and was known to turn a simple event into a great story. In his early years he worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing in Alton, until obtaining employment with CBW Transport in South Roxana, where he was a truck driver for nearly thirty eight years.
He married the former Joyce Elaine Harmon on August 14, 1960 at Kane Baptist Church. Together, He and Joyce shared forty nine years of marriage and the joys of their two sons and grandchildren, before her death on January 17, 2010.
He then married Marie Charlene (Sommers) Moran on February 16, 2013 at Kane Baptist Church, and they shared seven years of marriage prior to her death on October 28, 2020.
Surviving are two sons and daughters in-law, Gregory and Ramona Berry and Christopher and Carol Berry, all of Jerseyville; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Claire and Garrett Freand of Jerseyville, Adam Berry of Jerseyville, Emily Berry of Urbana, Cole Berry of Jerseyville, Grace and Jacob Engel of Avon, Indiana, Maria Berry of Urbana, and Connor Berry of Edwardsville; two sisters and a brother in-law, Carole Terpening of Carrollton and Marilyn and Norman Daniels of Carrollton; a brother, Paul Thomas Berry of Jerseyville; and a brother in-law, Kenneth Marshall of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Doris Elaine and William Moreland; his father in-law and mother in-law, William and Agnes Harmon; a sister in-law, Judith Marshall; a brother in-law, James Terpening; and a brother in-law and sister in-law, Jan and Karen Harmon.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at Kane Baptist Church with Rev. Don Staton officiating.
He will be laid to rest in Kane Cemetery with Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 conducting military rites.
Memorials may be given to Kane Baptist Church.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.