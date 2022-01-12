Kimberly Marie Pyatt, 57, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 3:50 pm surrounded by family and friends at her home. She was born on December 22, 1965 in Jerseyville to Barbara Hammond and Billie Pyatt. Kim was kind hearted, free spirited, and could always put a smile on everyone’s face that she encountered. She was passionate about peace signs, family, and her significant other, Michael Long. She was preceded in death by her son, Uriah Harley Osterman, both parents, three sisters, and two brothers. She is survived by her sister Rhonda Pyatt and brother Ricky Pyatt both of Jerseyville, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Per her wishes, she was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
