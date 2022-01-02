Kim Leann Bader, age 55, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 4:09 pm with her family by her side. She was born on January 14,1966 in Jerseyville, IL the daughter of Jesse and Judy (Evans) Fletcher.
Kim graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1984. For many years, Kim worked as a hairdresser and also managed numerous retail merchandise companies. She was the perfect candidate for those professions as she never knew a stranger. Kim was currently serving as a Corporal with the Jennings Department of Corrections in Jennings, Missouri.
Kim was a free-spirited, compassionate soul who always tried to look at the positives in life and could talk to any stranger like she had known them her whole life. She loved animals and was an avid animal advocate. She treasured her BIG feathered friends: Big Bird, Toby, Ernie and Pepper along with her fur babies, Cupcake and Junior. She was a Harley enthusiast and loved riding with her friends. Kim was always up for having a good time and enjoyed each day to the fullest. Above all, she loved her family and friends dearly.
She is survived by her children, Brian “Matt” Fletcher of Jerseyville, Joshua Walsh of Jerseyville, and Courtney (Walsh) and Kyle Bollinger of Grafton, IL; parents, Jesse and Judy Fletcher of Jerseyville, IL; siblings and their spouses, Tammy and Scott Egelhoff of Jerseyville, IL and Jesse Jr and Rita Fletcher of Birchwood, WI; grandchildren Lillian “Lilly” and Brian Fletcher; and many … many friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a private burial will be held at Noble Cemetery in Otterville, IL. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton will oversee arrangements.
Kim was an animal advocate therefore the family requests that memorials be given to any no-kill animal shelter, bird rescue or sanctuary of your choice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com