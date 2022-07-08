Kenneth “Paul” Griffin, 39, of Brighton, passed away at 6:21 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, surrounded by his family after a 12-year battle with cancer.
He was born on June 2, 1983, in Alton the son of Dinah Strohbeck (Wayne Francis) of Brighton and Kenneth Griffin of Grafton.
Paul graduated from Southwestern High School Class of 2001. He worked a couple of merchandising jobs before he found his true calling as a trucker. He had a huge passion for food. He found great pleasure in smoking meat, grilling, and trying out new recipes on his family and friends. He loved all sports – especially Green Bay Packers football. He was a diehard fan. He was an amazing gardener, loved fishing with his boys, and spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves behind his mother, Dinah Strohbeck (Wayne Francis), father, Kenneth Griffin; three sons, Chase, Frank and Oliver Griffin; fiancée, Crystal Hutchens; sister Jennifer (Zach) Bertels; three step siblings, Heath Fuhler, Kristen Johnisee, Kacie Finkes; lifelong best friend Robert Dannenbrink; niece Ainsley Bertels; paternal grandmother Carolyn (George) Smith, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Paul was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roy Lee and Judie Strohbeck; paternal grandfather, Leonard Griffin.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July14, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton. Paul’s family asks that everyone help celebrate his life by representing his favorite football team: PLEASE WEAR YOUR GREEN BAY PACKERS ATTIRE!
Cremation rites have been accorded.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for his three boys, organized by their grandmother, Dinah Strohbeck, to fund their future education. Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com