Keith Sherman

Keith Edward Sherman, 78, died at 12:40 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born January 13, 1943 in Jerseyville, he was the son of David F. and Helen L. (Cunningham) Sherman. Mr. Sherman retired as a computer programmer for GKN. He was an avid train lover and was very involved in Godfrey politics. On August 28, 1970 he married the former Sharon S. Zullig in St. Louis. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Angela Stahlschmindt of Alton, a son, David Sherman (Stacy) of Ft. Campbell, KY, seven grandchildren, Courtney, Dakota, Arianna, Makayla, Alyssa, Jacob, and Krista, and four great grandchildren, Noah, Roselyn, Loretta and Emma. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Jim Johnston will officiate. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com