Keiko Jarman

Keiko (nee Miyazaki) Jarman passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the age of 86 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.
She was born on March 31, 1936, in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. She is the daughter of Yoshiho and Kiku (nee Kobayashi) Miyazaki.
Keiko loved life. She was strong, generous, courageous and kind; with a smile that could light up any room and an ornery spirit to match. She made everyone feel welcomed, valued and loved. It wouldn’t be a surprise to find her in the kitchen cooking or tending to her growing garden. Her favorite things to do were spend time with her family and pass along her Japanese culture and traditions, like origami (the art of paper-folding), to loved ones.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur D. Jarman, whom she married on August 26, 1982; three children – Lee (Lisa) Smith, Anita Huber (Brent Peterein) and Julia (William) Freeland, all of Godfrey, IL; seven grandchildren – Tiffany (Michael) Baxter, Stephanie Huber (Andrew Logsdon), Geoffrey (Jennifer) Chandler, Tara (Kyle) Koch, Nathan Huber (Alyssa Eason), Braden Smith and Amber Peterein; six great-grandchildren – Owen and Koda Koch, Chase and Gwenyth Baxter, and Corben and Kyra Chandler; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ritsuko Miyazaki.
Per her wishes, her remains are being cremated, and a private family service will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.
