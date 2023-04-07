Mae Kathleen “Kathy” Hendy, 56, passed away at 2:57 p.m., Monday, April 3, 2023 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, Missouri, surrounded by the ones who loved her.
She was born on January 7, 1967 in Jerseyville and was the youngest of six children born to the late Elmer Leroy and Opal Irene (Miller) Wells.
Kathy spent the majority of her life as a housewife spending her days keeping tabs on her children, who she enjoyed freely giving her opinion and advice too. She loved playing spades and bingo, following the St. Louis Cardinals, watching true crime shows, and always had a Mountain Dew "with a lot of ice" next to her.
She was so proud and happy to spend the past 20 years with the love of her life, Dean Hendy, who she married on June 20, 2012, both wearing their Cardinals shirts. Throughout their time together they have remained best friends and shared in many wonderful memories with their dog Sammy, and hosting BBQs and volleyball games with their families.
Kathy was fondly known as MeMe to her grandchildren, who she loved with her whole self. She will be remembered for always ending her interactions with a "love ya kid".
She will be deeply missed by those surviving including her husband, Dean Hendy of Jerseyville; three children, Heather Wahls (Christopher Manning), LeAnn (Jarrod) Hewitt and Charles Drane (Ashley Herrera), all of Jerseyville; three step-children, Dean (Amanda) Hendy Jr. of Jerseyville, Jamie (Eric) Nichols of Norman, Oklahoma and Alan Hendy of Jerseyville; nine grandchildren, Madalyn Aday, Lauren, Lincoln and Jace Hewitt, Jackson and Maddox Drane, Kolten Hendy, Caleb and Haley Kohler; two brothers and a sister in-law, Delmer and Loretta Wells of Chester and Brian Wells of Jerseyville, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three beloved brothers, David Wells, Randy Wells and Bruce Wells.
Per her wishes, no public services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com