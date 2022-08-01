Karl Simon Jr.

Karl C Simon Jr., 90, died July 28, 2022 at Heritage Health in Jacksonville, IL.
He was born December 22, 1931 in Gilead, IL, Calhoun County, to the late Karl C Sr. and Rachel (Hagen) Simon.
He Married Velma (Kronable) on May 11, 1957 and she preceded him in death on March 5, 1999. They had two daughters Karla (Tom) Baalman of Bethalto and Tonya Simon who preceded him in death on July 1, 1977.
Karl then went on to marry Nona Squier Balke on March 15, 2003 and she survives. With this marriage Karl acquired a very large step family. Six children: Kathy (Dane) Selby, Karen “Susie” (Mark) Hopkins, Mary Beth Mullen (Dave Stocker), Ben (Andrea) Balke, Steve (Meg) Balke, Theresa Hance. 17 grandkids Missy (Benji) Miles, Mick (Vicki) Selby, Matt (Mary Ann) Selby, Eric (Jen) Culbertson, Amy (Chad) McDannald, Jared Culbertson, Jody (Justin) Hammer, Jenny Mullen, Jessica Mullen, Jake Mullen, Justin (Emily) Balke, Bradley Balke, Anna Morgan, Robbie Balke, Casey Hance, Blake (Mary) Hance, Megan Hance. 25 great grandkids and one great-great granddaughter.
He is also survived by several Nieces and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, first wife and daughter Karl was also preceded by his three sisters Neva Tretter, Carmen Woodard, Sylvia “Chubb” Pohlman and his three brothers Lonnie Simon, Oliver Simon, Lawrence Simon (surviving wife Joyce) and one great grandson.
He served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan for two of those years. After his time in the Air Force Karl helped on the family farm and worked on tug boats. He went on to make a career in construction in the St. Louis area. He built the family home on Fowler St which he took great pride in.
From a young age Karl got involved with the American Legion and went on to serve as the District Commander and to this date was still a member
Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday August 5, at St Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin, IL.
