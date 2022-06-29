Karen Blackorby

Karen Sue Blackorby, 63, died at 1:16 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on November 27, 1958 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of the late Monte and Barbara (Wagenblast) Edwards and was a 1976 graduate of Jersey Community High School.
She married Phillip Hansen and together their marriage was blessed with two sons, Kyle and Nick.
She later married Kenneth Blackorby and was employed for many years as a Secretary at Blackorby Automotive as well as co-owner of 518 South Restaurant in Jerseyville, where she made many lasting friendships throughout the years.
Karen had a love for animals, most especially livestock and dogs and also possessed a knack for gardening and an impeccable sense of style with both fashion and decorating.
Anyone who knew Karen can attest to her love of gambling, but that hobby was more deeply an opportunity for her to spend time and socialize with others.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter in-law, Kyle and Angie Hansen and Nicholas Hansen, all of Jerseyville; two grandsons, Ethan and J.D. Hansen; a brother and sisters in-law, Mark and Nancy Edwards of Jerseyville; as well as nieces and nephews, Rachel Edwards and her children, Tiffany and Eli, Ryan (Jennifer) Edwards and their children, Emma and Owen; Carrie (Hal) Stewart and their children, Trevor, Trenton and Tanner Cox; along with a host of many dear friends.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Additionally, a Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 12 p.m., Friday at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School or to American Cancer Society.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com
