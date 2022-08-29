JW Gwillim, 92, of Shipman, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home.
He was born on August 26, 1930, in Piasa, Il, to the late Walter and Vera Mae (Wright) Gwillim.
JW served in the Unites States Army during the Korean War. He retired from CNB Bank & Trust after a long career. JW was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Shipman where he played the Piano and Organ.
He is survived by several nieces and cousins.
JW was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Vera Mae; two sisters Selina Wallace and Gwen Welch.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Home in Carmi, IL.
