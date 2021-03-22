Judy Karen McElroy, 79, died at 1:55 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Robings Manor in Brighton. She was born December 9, 1941 in Pasadena, CA the daughter of the late Jesse and Ruth (Mason) Fatchett. She was a member of the Brighton Church of Christ and she operated the Pere Marquette Riding Stables for many years and also worked in the health industry. Surviving are one daughter, Diana Barks (John) of Brighton and one son, Donald McElroy Jr. (Lynn) of Brighton, two grandsons, Cody McElroy and Jakob McElroy, and one sister, Kim Carroll of Alton, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved her dogs, Missy and Midget and her horses. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Bennington and Shirley Jean Fatchett. A graveside service will be at a later date at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Pastor Patrick Harper will officiate. Memorials may be made to the 5 A’s Animal shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Judy Karen McElroy please visit our Sympathy Store.