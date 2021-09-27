Judy Ann (Wock) Nanney, 57, died unexpectedly after a brief illness at 6:17 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on September 7, 1964, the seventh of eight children born to John Francis "Jack" and Barbara (Miller) Wock.
Judy grew up on the family farm in a close knit, faith based family, learning early on the values of hard work, loyalty and honesty. She graduated in 1982 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic church in Jerseyville.
For many years, Judy has been involved in athletics whether participating or coaching, serving as the head volleyball coach at St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville, and was slated to become the Athletic Director of the school's athletic department.
Judy was extremely family oriented, and served in many capacities in her family from loving daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma and aunt. It was important to Judy, and she made certain that the family remained intact and all traditions remained in place.
She first married Robert Friedel, and together they were the parents of three children. She then married James Nanney on October 26, 2002 at Arie's Winery in Grafton, and although way too short, they have shared 19 wonderful years together.
Surviving are her husband, James Nanney of Jerseyville; her three children, Jessica Friedel, and her fiance', Jeff Benedict of Jerseyville, Eric Friedel of Godfrey, and Matthew Friedel of Jerseyville; two step children, Erin Nanney of O'Fallon, Mo., and Michael, and his wife, Jenni Nanney of Jerseyville; three grandchildren, Josselyn, Gavin and Adelyn; two step grandchildren, Cayden and Averi; six sibling and their spouses, Michael and Mary Margaret Wock of Heyworth, Robert and Kathy Wock, Sue Cutright, Rose Branham, Paul and Julie Wock and Steve and Stacey Wock all of Jerseyville; and a sister in-law, Rosemary Wock of Jerseyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Wock on August 17, 2017.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where a family Rosary will be said at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Fr. Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School Athletic Club.