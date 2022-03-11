Judith Marshall

Judith Ann Marshall, 77, died at 7:14 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born in Kane, Illinois on April 4, 1944, the youngest of three children born to William C. and Agnes (Flamm) Harmon.
Judy grew up in Kane, and graduated in 1962 from Jersey Community High School. She later attended beauty school in Alton, and was a hairdresser for many years owning and operating, along with her sister in-law, Joyce Marshall, Debonair Hair Fashions in Godfrey. She also was employed as a hairdresser in the beauty shop owned by JoAnn Mann in Jerseyville. Later in life, she enjoyed her time working at Kirlin's Hallmark located in Alton Square.
In her younger years, Judy was known to jump into a car and drag race at the White Hall Speedway and was an avid bowler, consistently achieving a better than 700 average. She was talented in many ways, whether it be sewing, crocheting, gardening, canning, baking and cooking for her family, and of course, she always enjoyed a good shopping day! She and Ken hosted many parties in their garage for birthday and holiday celebrations. They also enjoyed wintering in Arizona for many years, where she could easily be found socializing with ladies around the campground playing dominos.
The highlight of their trips was materialized with their anniversary dinner with nearly 50 couples in attendance.
She married Kenneth Marshall on February 14, 1969 at the Kane Baptist Church, and together they have been blessed with 53 years of marriage.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Marshall of Jerseyville; a daughter, Carrie Ross of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Brian and Carrie Beth Marshall of Dow; a brother, Jan Harmon of Kansas City, Kansas, formerly of Bethalto; a brother in-law, Larry Berry of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces and nephews whom she treasured.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Berry; a sister in-law, Karen Marshall; and her father in-law and mother in-law, Ira "Odd" Marshall and Muriel (Ferguson) Hayes.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Rev. Steve Pace will officiate.
Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Kane Baptist Church or to Riverbend Humane Society.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.