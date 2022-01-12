Judith Ann Kassler, 78, died at 1:00 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at her home in Grafton.
She was born on October 27, 1943 in Dow, to the late Robert and Blanche (Heitzman) Bland.
She married Erich Kassler on September 9, 1961 in Alton, Illinois and throughout their 60 years of marriage they were blessed with two daughters.
Judy enjoyed working on one of her many word searches and crossword puzzles, and she loved celebrity trivia.
Surviving are her husband, Erich Kassler of Grafton; two children, Alisa Milan of Grafton, and Aleeta Smith of Overland, Missouri; six grandchildren, Gary, Michael, Zachary and Brendan Fahrenholz, Kelci (Brandon) Wallace, and Lucas Milan; three great-grandchildren, Angel Allen, Michael Fahrenholz Jr., and Evan Wallace; three brothers, Ed (Linda) Bland, James (Vickie) Bland, and Stanley Bland; four sisters, Nancy Booth, Roberta (Steve) Donelson, Shirley (Delbert) Young, and Betty Summers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers; Dick, Larry, Bill and Jack Bland and Frederick Heitzman.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Ronald McDonald House, Shriners Hospital, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
