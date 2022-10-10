Judith Heitzig

Judith Ann (Hays) Heitzig, 78, of Jerseyville, died at 7:47 am, on October 4, 2022. She was born on March 22, 1944 in Springfield, IL. One of three children born to Earl S. Hays and Florence E. (Adcock) Hays. Judy grew up on the family dairy farm west of Virden, IL. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Virden, IL. From the age of ten, she was a member of the North Otter Willing Workers 4-H Club. Judy graduated with the class of 1962 from Virden Community High School. She attended Browns Business College in Springfield, IL. She worked for the State of Illinois for over 15 years before relocating to Jersey County. She married John W. Allgood in 1964. Together they were the parents of two sons, Jeffrey A. and Steven W. Allgood. She later married Vincent Edward Heitzig on August 10, 1979. They shared 27 years of marriage before Eddie’s death on October 7, 2006. Judy enjoyed riding horses with her dad and going to rodeos. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, and teaching Sunday and Bible school. She worked many years at Joe & Sina Ringhausen’s Orchard. She was a trustee in Richwood Township for many years. Later she traveled with her sister Lynda and neighbor-friend, Ada. Surviving her are two sons: Jeffrey (Kristen) Allgood of Fieldon, IL. and Steven (Gina) Allgood of Carrollton, IL., her seven grandchildren: Justin, Jarrod, Jordan, Joshua, Zackory, Ashley, and Alicia, her five step-grandchildren, her nine great-grandchildren: Logan, Gracie, Wyatt, Hadley, Elena, Hunter, Ryker, Vincent, Leighton, and Braxton, seven step-great-grandchildren, a sister and brother-in-law: Lynda (Jim) Hotarek of Girard, IL., a nephew: Ryan (Stephanie) Hotarek and their two daughters: Johannah and Thea, and her numerous cousins. Also her dear companion and friend of 7 years, Dean Montgomery of Jerseyville, IL. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Richard Lynn Hays, and grandparents: Coy and Blanche Hays and Fred and Jane Adcock. A celebration of life will take place on October 14, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at DJ’s Pub and Grill in Jerseyville. A burial will take place at a later time in Girard, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS