Judith Hassel

Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel, 80, of Brighton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home.
She was born December 5, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Joseph Clyde and Julia Etta (Wright) Davis.
On August 19, 1959, Judy married Robert “Bob” Hassel, Sr. in Wappapello, Missouri. Judy and Bob spent a wonderful 63 years of marriage together prior to her passing.
Judy was a wife, mother, and grandmother, always caring for her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Robert Gene (Melinda) Hassel, Jr. of Jerseyville, Brian Davis (Connie) Hassel of Bunker Hill; five grandchildren, Andrew (Sara) Hassel, Alex (Emily) Hassel, Adam (Kara) Hassel, David (Kayla Bimm) Hassel, Ashlie Hassel; three great grandchildren, Wolfgang, Ellie, Liam; and her very dear friend and nurse of 12 years, Elise Harper.
Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery.
Memorials in Judy’s name may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.