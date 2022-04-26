Judith Fern (Ashlock) Clendenen, 79, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.
Surviving are her husband: Bill Clendenen of Medora
4 Sons and their spouses:
David and Cindy Clendenen of Piasa
Timothy and Kelly Clendenen of Bunker Hill
John and Tammy Clendenen of Dow
Joseph and Amy Clendenen of Piasa
11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren
Brother and sister in-law:
Gerald and Virginia Ashlock of East Alton
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.