Judith Fern (Ashlock) Clendenen, 79, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

Surviving are her husband: Bill Clendenen of Medora 

4 Sons and their spouses:

David and Cindy Clendenen of Piasa

Timothy and Kelly Clendenen of Bunker Hill

John and Tammy Clendenen of Dow

Joseph and Amy Clendenen of Piasa 

11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren 

Brother and sister in-law: 

Gerald and Virginia Ashlock of East Alton

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday. 

Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery 

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora. 