Judith Ann "Judy" Tepen, 81, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, Florida.
She was born in Jerseyville on March 15, 1940, and was the daughter of William and Dorothy (Plummer) Bartlett.
She grew up in Jerseyville, and graduated in 1958 from Jersey Community High School. In her early years, she was employed at the Jerseyville Phone Company, and was one of the last operators before its closing.
Her family was her core, and she was extremely involved in both her children and grandchildren's activities, rarely missing an event or special moment.
Later in life, she and Jerome traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states, and cherished their time and friendships made while wintering in the much warmer states.
She married Jerome Tepen on October 18, 1958 at St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton, and together their marriage was blessed with nearly 63 years, and the many joys shared with their six children.
Surviving are her husband, Jerome Tepen of Jerseyville; her six children and their spouses, Denise and Ron Schneider of Weldon Spring, Mo., Debbie and Kevin Traub of Jerseyville, David Tepen, and his partner, Carl Perkins of West Hollywood, Ca., Doug and Laura Tepen of St. Charles, Mo., Dean and Melissa Tepen of Jerseyville, and Duane Tepen, and his fiance' Jaimee Graham of Festus, Mo.; fourteen grandchildren, Jeremy Schneider and Ryan Schneider of Weldon Spring, Mo., Courtney Traub of Los Angeles, Ca., Suzanne Fry of Long Beach, Ca., Torrie Gilmore of Jerseyville, Amanda Tepen, Amber Tepen and Abigail Tepen all of St. Charles, Mo., Ashleigh Frazier of Jerseyville, Drew Tepen of Grafton, Tyler Tepen of O'Fallon, Mo., Alexis Tepen of Orlando, Fl., Gabbie Tepen and Ashton Tepen both of Jerseyville; five great grandchildren, Avery, Logan, Brynleigh, Benjamin, Bowen, and one due to arrive in October; and a brother, William Carl Bartlett of Nebo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by father in-law and mother in-law, John "Ben" and Catherine Tepen.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to either St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville, Chron's and Colitis Foundation (in honor of her granddaughter, Suzanne) or to Masses.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.