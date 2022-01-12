Juanita Dabbs

Juanita E. Dabbs, 98, formerly of Jerseyville, died at 6:55 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Circle of Life/Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Arkansas.
She was born in Otterville on August 28, 1923, one of four children born to Charles and Grace (Depper) Humiston.
She married Morris Laverne Dabbs on November 19, 1941 in St. Charles, Missouri. Together they were the parents of a daughter, Sherry, and shared in 60 years of a wonderful marriage, prior to his death on October 9, 2002.
In addition to providing a loving home for her family, she worked very hard alongside her husband in the day to day operations of the family farm in Otterville. She enjoyed following and tracking the Farmer’s Almanac and weather reports, as it pertained to their crop. She also enjoyed camping with her husband and friends, attending church and traveling out West.
Later in life, she enjoyed spending time with her growing family and could often be found working on one of her many crossword puzzles, cross stitch patterns or playing bingo. Her faith in the Lord remained steadfast.
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Sherry and William Crenshaw Jr. of Santa Fe, New Mexico; a grandson, Ryan Crenshaw of Springdale, Arkansas; a granddaughter and her husband, Sarah and Clint Pianalto of Tontitown, Arkansas; five great grandchildren, Amber Dejarlo, Hali Romero, Mirissa Crenshaw and Connor and Cason Pianalto; as well as seven great-great grandchildren, Kira and Juniper Derjarlo, Ace and Urijah Romero, Logan, Raiden and Raven Curtis.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Humiston; her mother and step-father, Grace and George Grizzle; two brothers, Francis and Darrell Humiston; as well as a sister, Florence Humiston.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
