Joyce Scott

Joyce Ann Scott, 81, died at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, March 26, 2023 at her residence.
She was born on August 2, 1941 in Nutwood, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Raymond William and Alice Bernice (Powers) Miles.
She was a 1960 graduate of Jersey Community High School and was formerly employed as a Bus Aide with Jersey Community Unit School District #100.
Joyce centered her life around two simple, yet profound principles – Faith and Family. She was a loyal and faithful member of Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville and was fiercely devoted to her family as a loving mother and a proud and doting grandmother and great grandmother.
Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, Roger and Pauline Scott of Fieldon; two daughters and a son in-law, Angela Scott of Jerseyville and Mindy and Chris Turner of Ezel, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Katie Scott, Nathan Scott, Miranda (Brian) Walker and William Turner; two great grandchildren, Colt and Adeline Walker with twin great grandchildren on the way; two brothers and a sister in-law, Wesley Powers of Jerseyville and Lewis and Becky Miles of Jerseyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Alice and David Kreftmeyer and two sister’s in-law, Barbara Powers and Joella McAdams Powers.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
