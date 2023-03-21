Joyce Parsell

Joyce Loraine Parsell, 69, died at 2:20 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital.
She was born on December 20, 1953 in Berea, Kentucky and was one of ten children born to the late Benjamin Wayne and Alice Mae (Chasteen) Gillen.
Joyce grew up in Plainview, Illinois and was a part of the Class of 1971 from Carlinville High School.
She worked various jobs throughout her life, including time spent working as a Desk Clerk at Super 8 Motel in Jerseyville, however, it was her artistry that was her true passion. Her love of art developed from a young age and as she grew into adulthood, her natural talent became evident. She was most known for her beautiful paintings and her hand painted cards to acknowledge all of life’s milestones.
She married Gene E. Parsell on September 17, 2005 in Jerseyville. Throughout their 17 years of marriage, they traveled extensively together. Their travels varied from local trips with Gene’s band, where she enjoyed dancing the night away; to more extensive travel, both domestically and abroad.
Surviving are her husband, Gene Parsell of Jerseyville; a daughter, Kelly Swails of Chicago; two step-daughters, Clara (Parsell) Assi of Saint Louis, Missouri and Julie Parsell and her husband, Chris Roach, of Richmond Heights, Missouri; five grandchildren; three sisters, Beverly Evans of Jerseyville, Susan K. Gillen and her partner, Brenda Sinclair, of Plainview and Helen Jeanette Sievers of Seminole, Florida; as well as three brothers and sisters in-law, Bernard W. and Kathy Gillen of Staunton, William E. Gillen and Sue Fawcett of Bartonville and Norman E. and Sarah Gillen of Carlinville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kerry Schofield; two sisters, Judith M. Mansfield and Carol D. Lundahl; as well as a brother, Roy G. Gillen.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Graveside services will follow at Shipman Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to American Lung Association.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com