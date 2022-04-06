Joy Matthews, 61, passed away on March 26, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing & Rehab. She was born on September 21, 1960 in Jerseyville to Ronald & Linda (Powers) Brainerd. She was a member of Dow Southern Baptist Church. Joy is survived by her children: Jerrad (Brittany) Talley, Brandon (Christina Zirges), and Caitlyn Lee; her grandchildren: Boston, Aiden, Connor, and Paisley Talley; her sister: Rhonda (Rick) Davidson; her sister-in-law: Wendy Brainerd; and her nephews: Dustin Davidson and Dylan (Rachel) Brainerd. She is preceded by parents, brother: Ronald "Chip" Brainerd II, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10:00 am - 11:30 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 am all at Dow Southern Baptist Church. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Dow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. The family requests that everybody wear casual clothing or jeans.
