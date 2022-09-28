Joshua Madison

Joshua James Madison, 47, passed away suddenly on September 25, 2022 at his home. He was born on July 23, 1975 in Alton to Gary & Connie (Alexander) Madison. He was a handyman and he would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He loved to tinker with lawn mowers, his truck, and loved video games. His family was his world and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Elizabeth Madison of Panama and Scott (Kaylee) Hewlett of Alton; his grandchildren: Jessie, Nicole, and Skarlett all of Alton; and his siblings: Kim Henderson and Michelle Madison both of Harrisonburg, Louisiana. Joshua was preceded in death by his parents, his soulmate: Valerie Millar, uncles: Mylo and John Madison, his aunt: Shirley Madison, and mother-in-law & father-in-law: Linda & William Hewlett. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 2:00 pm -4:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Pastor Clyde Shaw will be officiating the service. A burial will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Hardin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS