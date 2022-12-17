PORTAGE, IN - Joseph Eugene Hansen Sr., age 75 of Portage, IN passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in Munster, IN.
Surviving are a daughter: Lisa Kurdys
Son: Joseph Eugene Hansen Jr.
Grandson: Michael Johnson
Granddaughter: Meghan Kurdys
Great-grandson: Jedidiah Johnson
2 Brothers:
Dennis Hansen and Ed Hansen
Two sisters:
Linda Ogden and Kathy Ehrat
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral services at 6 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368.
A second visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Saint Denis Cemetery in Shipman, Illinois.