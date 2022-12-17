obit stock color

PORTAGE, IN - Joseph Eugene Hansen Sr., age 75 of Portage, IN passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in Munster, IN. 

Surviving are a daughter: Lisa Kurdys

Son: Joseph Eugene Hansen Jr. 

Grandson: Michael Johnson

Granddaughter: Meghan Kurdys

Great-grandson: Jedidiah Johnson 

2 Brothers:

Dennis Hansen and Ed Hansen 

Two sisters:

Linda Ogden and Kathy Ehrat

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral services at 6 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. 

A second visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. 

Burial will follow at Saint Denis Cemetery in Shipman, Illinois. 