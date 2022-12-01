Joseph Dilks

Joseph Andrew Dilks, 50, passed away suddenly at 6:23 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on September 21, 1972 in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Forest Eugene Dilks and Marjorie (Green) Hughes.
Joe graduated with the Class of 1991 from Jersey Community High School and following his graduation, enlisted with the United States Marine Corp., serving our Country honorably.
Joe worked hard to provide for his family, and was currently employed as a Tire Technician with Tri-County FS in Jerseyville.
He married the former Katherine Atchison on July 21, 2002 in Brighton, and albeit far to brief, they have shared in many wonderful memories throughout their 20 years of marriage.
Joe will be remembered for his quiet demeanor and his love and commitment to his family.
Surviving are his mother, Margie Hughes of Kane; his wife, Kathy Dilks of Jerseyville; two sons and a daughter in-law, Michael and Cheyenne Atchison of Jerseyville and Jordon Dilks at home; two sisters and a brother in-law, Vickie and Howard Patterson of Manchester and Sara Gettings of Missouri; as well as his nieces and nephews: Holly, Ellie, Evan, Heather, Logan, Toby, Will and their companions.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
