John W. Wittman was born in 1928 to John S. and Marie A. (Myers) Wittman, one of six children and the oldest son. He grew up on a farm in the hard days of horse drawn farm equipment and saw the innovations tractors brought to farming.
He married Joan Beck in 1954. They have four daughters: Joan (Robert, Jr.) Clark, Patricia (Roger) Dettenmeier, Marcia (Frank) Klunk, and Theresa (Andrew, II) Gratton. There are 10 grandchildren (Robert, III and Katherine Clark; David, Nicholas, Matthew and Adam Dettenmeier; Frank and Jonathan Klunk; and, Sarah and Lucas Gratton).
Along with his parents, and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Wittman, and three sisters, Sr. Wilma Wittman, OSU, Rose Schwaegel, and Virginia Ervin.
John attended Ranken Technical School in Radio Electronics and graduated in 1947. He worked for Buettel Construction, Laclede Steel, and then at Illinois Power for 38 years in electrical maintenance. He provided sound equipment for boat races, ski shows, rodeos, horse shows, parades, local fairs and garden parties. John and Joan started the only television rental business serving Alton area hospitals for many years.
John bought the original homestead in 1964 which became a centennial farm in 1973. He raised cattle and hogs along with crops. He was known for being able to fix anything and was quite creative in making tools or instruments he needed to do the job. He was active in antique clubs, especially farm equipment, and loved making homemade lemonade for fairs.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 9:30 a.m.- 10:15 a.m. am followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. Masks are required. Mass will be live-streamed on the St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School Facebook page.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
