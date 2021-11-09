To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John Knoche please visit our Sympathy Store.
John W. Knoche, 71, died at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 17, 1950 in Alton the son of the late Walter and Mary (Dillow) Knoche. John served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked many years as a tool and die developer for Olin Brass in East Alton. He loved camping and boating at Jordan Marina in Lake Norfork, Arkansas. John loved to spend time with his grandchildren. On August 10, 1978 in Godfrey, he married Patricia Westbrook and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Kendra Knoche and Joni, one stepson, Marc, seven grandchildren, Faith Scott, Jasmine Knoche, Alexander Waller, Drake Hand, Jacob Neal, Amber Neal and Josh Neal, one brother, David Knoche and his wife Libby of Godfrey and one sister, Wanda Lee and her husband John of Georgia. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one stepson, Mike Neal. Memorials may be made to the National Rifle Association or the 5A’s Animal Shelter. No services are scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
