John Schultz Jr., 84, died at 5:46 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.
He was born on February 16, 1938 in Beardstown, Illinois, the only child born to the late John “Jack” and Henrietta (Wright) Schultz.
John graduated with the Class of 1956 from Beardstown High School and went on to serve our country honorably with the United States Army.
Upon his return home from the service, he married the former Charlene Pettet on May 5, 1962 in Beardstown and together the couple had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
John’s career with CIPS brought the family to Jerseyville in 1963, where John and Charlene raised their three children. After many years of dedicated service, John retired in 2000 as Gas Utility Foreman with Ameren Illinois.
John was a longtime and faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville and also served on the St. Francis Cemetery Board for many years.
John was known for his love of sports and his involvement in various leagues in the community. He was involved with the Jerseyville Men’s Softball league, where he played and served as President. He spent countless evenings at Jerseyville City Park, where he umpired for many years.
He also had a passion for hockey as well, spending many weekends ice skating on Tracey’s pond and later in life traveled to East Alton and Granite City to play hockey with his friends and son, John.
John shared his love of sports with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending countless days throughout the years following their successes. He would always say, “There will only be 1 first, don’t miss it”. He enjoyed helping prepare the football field each season and coaching his sons Khory Legue teams. No matter where their games were being played, you could also count on “Hoot”, as he was known by grandchildren and family, to be there to support them all.
John also enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons and enjoyed spending his mornings with his friends at the former FS station, drinking coffee.
Surviving are his wife, Charlene Schultz of Jerseyville; three children and their spouses, John J. and Kim (Test) Schultz of Pittsfield, Beth (Schultz) and Steve White of Jerseyville and Matthew and Karrie (Schulte) Schultz of Jerseyville; 11 grandchildren, Christa (Bridgewater) Dunsing, Jennifer Bridgewater, Kaity (Schultz) McPherson, Johnny Schultz, Logan Schultz, Jackson Schultz, Dayton Varble, Maebre Varble, Keegan Varble, Scarlett Schultz and Stella Schultz; four great-grandchildren Brynn Lucille Dunsing, Brock Michael Dunsing, Ryhs McPherson and Ret McPherson; John’s best buddy, Lenny; as well as a sister in-law, Maxine Somers of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter in-law, Lori Schultz.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard conducting full military honors.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School or to Jersey Community High School Boys Baseball.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com