John L. "Churney" Bradfisch, 85, died at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his residence, after a period of declining health.
He was born in Grafton, Illinois on August 30, 1935, the youngest of three children born to John Eugene and Ethal Ruth (Simpson) Bradfisch.
A lifelong resident of Grafton, he graduated in 1953 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville.
He married the former Jane Finch on July 8, 1955 at the Grafton Methodist Church, and together they were blessed with 66 years of marriage and the joys of their three children and seven grandchildren.
In his early years, Churney worked at the Illinois Powder Mill in Grafton, before enlisting with the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, he returned to his hometown and began raising his family. During his lifetime, he worked at Laclede Steel in Alton, Griffith and Morgan Distributing in Bethalto and retired from the Water Department for the City of Grafton.
He treasured his family and the memories they built, and never missed the opportunity to partake in a good fishing trip.
Surviving are his wife, Jane Bradfisch of Grafton; his three children and their spouses, Vernon "Tuck" and Susie Bradfisch, Dennis and Trebe Bradfisch, and Melissa and Jeff Senger, all of Grafton; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Angela and Corey Wallace of Glen Carbon, Joey and Chanel Bradfisch of Gilbert, Arizona, Cody and Ashley Bradfisch of Eureka, Missouri, Jessica Bradfisch and her companion, Travis Burris, of Warrenton, Missouri, Anna Senger and her companion, Ryan Karns of San Diego, California, Abbi Senger and her companion, Brad Paulme, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Andrew Senger of Grafton; as well as a sister in-law, Phyllis Bradfisch of Wood River.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Alice and Gerald "Windy" Nairn; and a brother, Donald Bradfisch; along with his father in-law and mother in-law, George and Lela (Chappee) Finch.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Scenic Hill Cemetery with his grandsons, Cody Bradfisch and Joey Bradfisch, sharing memories.
Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Grafton American Legion Post 648.
Memorials may be given to the Grafton American Legion Post 648 in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com