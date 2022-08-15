John Johnson

John Michael Johnson (1-Eye) age 65 passed away suddenly on Friday August 12, 2022. Mike was born October 5, 1956 to Ellis (Blue) and Rosemary Johnson.
He had one son Aaron (Anne-Marie) Johnson and five grandchildren Chandler, Jonathan, Lyrissa, Mackenzie, and Haleigh. Mike had nine siblings, David (Ruth) Johnson, Barb Meyer, Andy Johnson, Janice (Shane) Clore, Steve Johnson, Dennis (Robin) Johnson, Lisa Breden (Pete Swedenhjelm), Dan Johnson, and Marty (Christina) Johnson.
He was proceeded in death by his Father Ellis (Blue), Mother Rosemary, Brothers Steve, David, Andy, and a Niece Carmen Brown. A beloved Uncle and Great Uncle to numerous Nieces and Nephews.
He was an avid sports fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved to play cards and would never pass up a poker night. Mike never met a stranger, he loved to tell jokes and charm people with his quick wit. He dedicated 28 plus years to the Calhoun County Highway Department and loved every minute of it. He especially loved joking with his co-workers. (Snoopy he got the last laugh) You could usually find Mike at the K.C. Hall in Hardin working the events and manning the bar, he was a dedicated member for 30 plus years. His generosity knew no bounds and he would do anything for anyone. Mike had an abundance of friends and he loved them as much as they loved him especially his Best Friend Jerry Osterman. So here's to one last call, I'll miss you all.
Visitation will be held Tuesday August 16th from 4pm to 7pm at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf funeral home in Hardin IL. Dinner to follow at the K.C Hall.
Memorials can be made to family choice.
