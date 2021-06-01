John Jacob Peipert, 78, went to meet his Lord, peacefully at 5:22 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly.
Not quite making it to the hospital in time, John came into this world in Godfrey Township, Madison County, Illinois on August 22, 1942, one of two sons born to proud parents, George William and Marie (Jones) Peipert.
John grew up alongside his brother Greg on the family farm in Brighton where the two managed to create lots of commotion, and learned early on what a hard days work really meant, a trait they both carried throughout their life.
He graduated in 1960 from Southwestern High School in Piasa, and served his country with the United States Army.
He married the former Patricia Culli on February 26, 1965 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. They spent the majority of their married lives in Brighton, where they raised their two children, and in spite of his demanding work schedule, John rarely missed either one of their activities. One of his greatest joys in life were his grandchildren and great grandchildren. After his retirement, he made sure he never missed any of their activities. Even after his health declined and his mobility was limited, his grandchildren could be certain that he would still be there to support them in anything they did.
He began his working career at Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing in Alton and was employed there for 20 years until the plant closing. He later began working for Hussmann Refrigeration in Bridgeton, Mo., retiring in 2007.
A quiet man by nature, John showed his love with a fierce loyalty and devotion to his family. Later in life, his family was gratefully able to provide the same love and devotion to him as his health deterioted, allowing him to accomplish his wish to remain at home until the day he died.
Those that knew John, or even those who just drove by his home in either Brighton or Jerseyville, knew of his passion for his lawn. He flawlessly cared for his yard and landscaping, making sure that his John Deere was both washed and waxed after each mowing. As the years passed, and his mobility was limited, he restorted to clipping the grass with scissors, to ensure his lawn would still look pristine.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Peipert of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, John and Judy Peipert of Godfrey; a daughter and son in-law, Shawnna and Carl Crawford of Jerseyville; his eight grandchildren and their spouses, Josh and Kellie Peipert of Bethalto, Ashley Peipert, Austin Peipert and Abby Peipert all of Godfrey, Zachary Crawford and Bobby Doody of Jerseyville, Karlee and Jordan Kreienkamp of Wildwood, Mo., Collin and Sarah Crawford and Baylee Crawford all of Jerseyville; four great grandchildren, Aria, Noah, Wesley and Leo; a sister in-law, Jacqueline Peipert of Brighton; and a brother in-law, Michael Culli of Houston, Tx.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Gregory Peipert; and his father in-law and mother in-law, Herbert and Verda Culli.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday at the Community Christian Church in Alton. Rev. Dave Burger will officiate.
He will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the Community Christian Church in Alton.