John F. "Tiny" Gray, 73, died at 9:01 p.m., Monday, August 23, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was born in Alton, Illinois on March 20, 1948, the oldest of six children born to John Charles and Thelma (Coleman) Gray.
Tiny grew up in Jersey County, Illinois and graduated in 1966 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville. He began early on working in the trucking industry alongside his Dad, and later co-owned Gray Brothers Trucking with his brother Todd. He enjoyed race cars, owning numerous Mopar stock cars, and was an accomplished handyman, and as a perfectionist, there was very little he couldn't accomplish.
He was formerly married to Beverly (Robeen) Gray, and together raised their daughter, Ginger, and for many years resided in the Medora and Brighton areas.
Surviving are his daughter and son in-law, Ginger and Matthew Rothe of Jerseyville; his two grandchildren, Ethan Rothe and Emma Rothe; three sisters and a brother in-law, Jeannie Elmore of Brighton, Susan and Phillip Quinn of Jerseyville, and Judy Kanallakan, and her companion, Eric Bierman of Medora; two brothers and a sister in-law, Bruce and Debra Gray of Litchfield, and Todd Gray, and his companion, Sara Malczewski of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher Quinn.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Father Martin Smith will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the Medora Fire Department.
