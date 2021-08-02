John Edwin Reed, 95, died at 8:44 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.
He was born in Morgan County, Illinois on December 22, 1925, the last surviving of nine children born to Lester A. and Minerva (Deatherage) Reed.
John graduated with the Class of 1944 from Jacksonville High School and later served as a Medic with the United States Army from 1951 to 1953.
He was engaged in farming his entire life, and was proud to be a fourth generation farmer on the "El Dorado" family farm, southeast of Jacksonville, where he grew up with his eight siblings.He also took a great interest in horses, and enjoyed showing for many years with his two step-sons.
He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville and was a member of the Missouri Fox Trotters Association, American Legion, Eagles and Elks.
John enjoyed a leisurely life, and was a die hard St. Louis Cardinals fan, and coached Pony League baseball while living in Jacksonville. He enjoyed a good game of cards, golfing, and always possessed a genuine smile, he has been blessed with many friends throughout his life.
He married the former Doris Thomas of Virden, Illinois, and together they had one son, Thomas. He later married Martha (Shackelford) Dehner on April 4, 1981 at the First United Methodist Church in Canton, Illinois, and together they have been blessed with 40 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Martha Reed of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Thomas E. and Teresa Reed of Monticello; a grandson, John T. Reed of Ivesdale, Il.; three step-sons, Lloyd "Bud" Dehner of Mansfield, Mo., Jeff Dehner of Seymour, Mo., and Paul "Benji" Dehner and his wife, Cristal of Jerseyville; five step grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Crowcroft and Alice Will; and six brothers, Robert, Wilbur "Bill", Richard, Donald, Andrew and James Reed.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of funeral services at 12 noon at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev.Jeffrey Ott will officiate.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville, where military services will be provided.
Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.
