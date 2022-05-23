John Alvin Lucker, 70, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton.
He was born on August 25, 1951, in Alton, to the late Alvin and June (Hubner) Lucker.
John retired from Schnucks as a custodian.
He is survived by three brothers, Jim (Karen) Lucker of Brighton, Dennis (Michelle) Lucker of O’Fallon, and Bill Lucker of Brighton; three nephews, Joshua Lucker, Andrew Lucker (Amber Robins), and Zachary Lucker (Samantha Chan); niece Samantha Lucker; great niece Misha.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and June; brother Dave Lucker.
Per his wishes no services are scheduled.
Burial will be at Brighton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com